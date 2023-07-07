Ice Spice Cherishes Opportunity To Learn From Superstar Mentors Nicki Minaj And Taylor Swift

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift on music but also developed friendships with the hitmakers.

Ice Spice shed light on her relationships with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift in an interview with The Guardian.

The 23-year-old rapper said both stars became her mentors once her career started to blossom. Ice Spice noted how Nicki Minaj leads by example but also speaks with her “Princess Diana” collaborator” in private.

“She be telling me to learn from her mistakes – just watching her in general, if you pay close enough attention, you gonna see what you should do,” Ice Spice explained. “I love to talk to her about things that I can’t talk about publicly – it just means so much to be able to have somebody like her.”

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” creator found another shoulder to lean on in Taylor Swift. The two worked together on the “Karma” remix, but their connection went beyond the collaboration.

“She’s so sweet – I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work,” Ice Spice said. “She gives me so much advice – we talk all the time and she’s so funny. But I can’t say what she be telling me.”

The Capitol Records artist and Taylor Swift released their collaborative version of “Karma” in May. Ice Spice teamed up with Nicki Minaj again for a new single titled “Barbie World” in June.

Check out the music video for “Barbie World” below.