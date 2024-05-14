Ice Spice Joins LL COOL J, Cam’ron & More With Own New York City Metro Card

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice is taking over New York City’s metro subway system with her own transit card.

Ice Spice has joined the company of an elite group of New York native Hip-Hop artists as the next in line for her own Metro Card.

On Monday (May 13), the exclusive card became available at multiple stations across New York City (NYC) after Metro Transit Authority (MTA) began distributing all 50,000 of the collectible cards at 12 a.m. EST. In collaboration with Capitol Records, the release of the cards, which coincides with the rollout of Ice Spice’s upcoming debut album, Y2K.

Additionally, the “Think You The S##t (Fart)” rapper’s MTA card follows the 80,000 collectible cards released last summer in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, which feature artists such as LL Cool J, Cam’Ron, Rakim and Pop Smoke. According to a notification from a neighborhood watch social media app, a disturbance was caused at the 34th Street Penn station in Manhattan.

Ice Spice shuts dwn nyc with her Metro card release ❗️🗞️ https://t.co/cCU4VUpN6g pic.twitter.com/cnM2BpMdev — Ice Spice Updates (@UpdatesIceSpice) May 13, 2024

In addition to being available at 34th Street/Penn station, the cards can also be obtained at Fordham Road No. 4 station and Fordham Road B/D station in The Bronx, as well as the Times Square–42nd Street station in Manhattan.

The spicy MTA collectible card also follows the release of Ice Spice’s latest single for “Gimme A Light,” which samples Sean Paul’s 2000s-era hit “Gimmie The Light.” Upon delivering the accompanying visual for the single, which predominantly feature’s Cam’ron’s notable pink Range Rover, Ice Spice spoke about the pressure she felt taking on the sample for the release.

“I was really nervous because we really wanted to have a very authentic ‘Y2K’ sample in there, and Sean Paul, he’s legendary,” Ice Spice told Apple Music. “And that song alone, his “Gimme the Light,” is so iconic that I was so nervous to sample it, because I’m like, “This isn’t going to get cleared, so what’s the point?” But thankfully we got it cleared. Shouts to Sean Paul. He’s so real.”