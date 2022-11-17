Ice Spice & Lil Tjay Give Back To The Bronx With Turkey Drive  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The holiday spirit was very much alive in the Bronx on Wednesday when Ice Spice and Lil Tjay gave back with a Turkey giveaway.

With Thanksgiving approaching next week, the famous pair were right on time to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate. According to local news outlet, News12 The Bronx, ice Spice and Lil Tjay donated turkeys to around 150 local Bronx families.

The queue trailed around the block as the local stars participated in the giveaway at Fordham University, with some residents waiting in line for up to three hours.

One resident said she was “beyond grateful” to be part of a community where locals are “supporting everybody,” especially during the holiday period when working families are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

Alongside the Turkey Drive Ice Spice and Lil Tjay showed love to the community taking time out for their fans. The two rappers smiled and waved as they climbed atop vehicles to address the crowd. Fans took pictures with some ready to risk it all over the “Munch” rapper.

Lil Tjay continues his successful return since he was shot seven times in June. He followed up his comeback single “Beat The Odds” with the soulful offering “Give You What You Want.”

Meanwhile, Ice Spice revealed she has new music on the way. “I’m about to put out an EP,” she said during an appearance on The RapCaviar Podcast. “It’s about to be like six songs. ‘Bikini Bottom’ is on there, and then there’s some that people haven’t heard. It’s about to be a vibe. Visuals coming with it, too. Yeah, a bunch of content around it. It’s lit.”