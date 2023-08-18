Ice Spice’s Mom Goes Viral As Fans Try To Track Down Her Socials  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice gets it from her mama, or at least that’s what fans are saying, after the rap star’s mom recently shared a video of herself.

Ice Spice may be the rap star in her family, but it was her “baddie” mom who went viral recently after sharing a video of her vibing to her daughter’s latest song.

The Bronx-red rapper experienced a meteoric rise following her breakout song “Munch,” and has continued to rake in the hits. While fans love her music with cuts like the “Princess Diana” remix featuring Nicki Minaj and “Karma” with Taylor Swift, they also love her look.

As social media recently discovered, Ice Spice got it from her mama. A video surfaced Thursday (Aug 17) and soon set social media ablaze with users gushing over Spice’s mom.

In the clip, mama Spice poses up and storm and mimics her famous daughter’s signature pout while listening to “Deli.” Check out the video below.

“Ice Spice mom is so teaaa,” wrote one fan alongside a series of images of Spice’s mom.

Ice Spice mom is so teaaa 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZSNSaWNqSS — Rah Li (@rahminajj) August 17, 2023

Many others turned internet sleuths, attempting to track down her Instagram account.

“Ayoooo what’s Ice Spice’s Moms @ ?!” asked one. “Can yall stop gatekeeping Ice Spice mom,” wrote another. “whats her Instagram.”

Ayoooo what’s Ice Spice’s Moms @ ?! — Micah (@DopeItsMoo) August 18, 2023

A different user said they found it, but they’re not sharing: “I just found ice spice mom instagram n i’m gatekeeping.”

I just found ice spice mom instagram n i’m gatekeeping — Ly 🐉 (@drakendrift) August 18, 2023

Ice Spice Admits Mom Is A “Baddie”

Not much is known about Ice Spice’s family, but she is reportedly the eldest of five children. She revealed her mother is Dominican and her underground rapper father is Black.

“Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first,” Ice Spice told Paper in April. “He’s a music lover himself. He’s a true Hip-Hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He’s always educating me on Hip-Hop and s### like that.”

She also admitted that her pops is not a fan of her raunchy signature pose. “I’m his baby girl,” she said during a February interview with Ebron Darden on Apple Music. However, her supportive mother understands. “Mom’s a baddie, so she knows what it is,” she added.