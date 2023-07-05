Ice Spice Reacts To Being Compared To A Child With Down Syndrome

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Barbie World” performer claps back at an online hater.

2023 has been a huge breakout year for Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston. However, some critics continue to take shots at the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper for various reasons.

One Twitter user recently went beyond discussing Ice Spice’s music or rapping skills and took aim at her appearance. In a now-limited tweet, the @illy_ilz account compared the 23-year-old entertainer to a child with Down syndrome.

Ice Spice saw the meant-to-be insulting post and responded by showing love to the girl in the photo. The Bronx-raised rhymer quote-tweeted @illy_ilz and added, “[You] thought [you] ate but my sis cute [as f###]😍.” Spice’s tweet amassed over 220,000 likes.

u thought u ate but my sis cute asf😍 https://t.co/EoFpqgMydL — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Ice Spice racked up another Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. “Barbie World” – her latest collaboration with Nicki Minaj – debuted at No. 7 on the most recent rankings of the most popular songs in America.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj also linked up for “Princess Diana” which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 in April. In addition, Ice made it into the Top 10 thanks to February’s “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress (No. 3) and May’s “Karma” with Taylor Swift (No. 2).

On June 25, Ice Spice performed “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana,” and “In Ha Mood” at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles. “In Ha Mood” also charted on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 58 in March. The Capitol recording artist dropped the Like..? EP in January.