Ice Spice’s Debut Album In The Works, Says Producer RiotUSA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Deli” hitmaker racked up industry accolades over the last 12 months.

Ice Spice took the music world by storm in 2023. The Bronx-bred rapstress let loose her Like..? EP in January. It looks like her official studio LP will arrive in the coming months.

Billboard spoke to Ice Spice’s frequent producer, RiotUSA, about working with the Hip-Hop neophyte. According to the beatmaker, additional tunes from Spice are in the works.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” RiotUSA stated. “Also, look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

RiotUSA crafted some of the biggest hits of the year. He provided the sounds for Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” and “Deli” as well as the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.”

In addition, RiotUSA served as an executive producer for Like..? That project peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart.

Ice Spice’s successful 2023 earned the 23-year-old recording artist four Grammy Award nominations, including a nod for Best New Artist. She already won Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards also crowned Ice Spice as the Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist. Plus, Billboard named her as the 2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year. Spice was among the top trending searches on Google as well.