Ice Spice To Perform On “SNL” Season 49 Premiere

Ice Spice heads to NBC Studios to serve as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live. The late-night sketch comedy show tapped the New York City-bred rapper for the Season 49 opener.

Ice Spice will hit the Saturday Night Live stage on October 14. Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson returns to the program to serve as the host for that evening’s show.

Over the last year, Spice became a breakout star. She arrived on the music scene with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in August 2022. The success of that track led to more opportunities for the Bronx native.

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

This year saw Ice Spice collaborate with Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj twice. Both “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World” peaked in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ice Spice also teamed up with 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift for a song titled “Karma.” At the top of 2023, Spice scored a Top 10 hit as a feature on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by British singer PinkPantheress.

Television viewers got to see Ice Spice perform at the 2023 BET Awards in June. The 23-year-old Like..? EP creator ran through a medley of “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana,” and “In Ha Mood.”

Last season of Saturday Night Live included musical performances by Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Black Star, SZA, Lizzo, Lil Baby and Lil Yachty. According to reports, NBC canceled an episode featuring Lil Uzi Vert due to the Hollywood writer’s strike.