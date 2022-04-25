Ice-T Calls Man Who Taunted Mike Tyson A “Clown Ass”

Rap star Ice-T had some words for the guy who talked in Mike Tyson and ended up getting his ass beat!

Ice-T has voiced support for Mike Tyson after the former professional boxer punched a fellow passenger on an airplane last week.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, Mike Tyson was seen leaning over the back of his seat and punching the man in a “flurry of blows” while waiting on a flight scheduled to depart from San Francisco International Airport to Florida.

Tyson’s representatives claimed the man, Melvin Townsend III, was acting “aggressive” towards him prior to the altercation, and last week.

Ice-T offered up his own take, calling Townsend a “clown ass” who “forgot he was NOT behind his keyboard” when he taunted Mike Tyson.

Yep….. But that’s the Fn TRUTH! Clownass forgot he was NOT behind his keyboard.. https://t.co/uBnGzmbWeS — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2022

He complained, “The problem is nowadays, MFs think they WON’T get punched in the face…”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “If dumbfucks said the type of s### they say to me on HERE face to face… I know I’d be in prison.”

Representatives for the airline and the San Francisco Police Department have not yet commented on the incident.