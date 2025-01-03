Ice-T Goes “Original Gangster” On Cop Who Pulled Him Over Last Spring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

In newly released body cam footage, the officer threatens to tow his car—but then his superior basically says, “NOPE!”

Ice-T was pulled over in New Jersey last May while driving his Porsche 911 without a front plate.

Upon further inspection, the officer discovered his license and registration were expired, which led to a heated exchange with the Law & Order: SVU star. Now, the body cam footage of the interaction has been released—and Ice-T does not mince words.

In the clip, Ice-T is seen sitting in his car as the officer runs his plate. Once he gets the information that he’s been riding illegally since 2021, Ice-T explains he was heading to the Department of Motor Vehicles to straighten out his paperwork.

The officer says, “You know your registration has been expired since 2021,” to which Ice-T replies, “That’s where I’m going. I’m headed there.” Officer says, “When did you decide?” and Ice-T answers, “I went yesterday.”

The officer continues, “But what I’m saying is, it’s been expired since 2021.” Ice-T claims, “Car’s been parked,” to which the officers asks, Are you sure?”

Ice-T snaps back, “Yeah, of course I’m sure. That’s why I’m trying to get this car set up. Yesterday I went to the DMV and they said their system was down. I got seven cars, I’m trying to get them all straight.”

The conversation starts to take a turn when Ice-T suggests the officer follow him to the DMV and tells him, “You don’t gotta be that serious about this.” He adds, “I mean you can, but you don’t have to.”

As the officer continues to press Ice-T and look through his paperwork, the officer tells him he’s going to tow his vehicle.

“You’re not finna to tow my f###### vehicle,” Ice-T says. “Let me park my car right here.” Once the officer demands his keys, the West Coast gangsta rap icon gets visibly heated. He hands over the keys and says, “If I’m not under arrest, I’m getting out of the car.”

That’s where things go left and Ice-T snaps, “Give me my paperwork you f###### a######. Give me my f###### paperwork.” He then looks right at the camera and says, “Get this on camera. This muthafucker…I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a######.”

The cop maintains Ice-T was the “a######.” He replies, “How am I the a######? I showed you all my paperwork. Let me start recording your dumb ass.”

Once the cop’s superior showed up, the officer who pulled him over places the blame solely on Ice-T. The Body Count powerhouse ended up with four tickets, including one for driving with a suspended license, but he was ultimately allowed to leave with his car—much to the chagrin of the uptight officer.