Iggy Azalea Asks Tory Lanez Judge For “Transformational, Not Life Destroying” Sentence

Iggy Azalea and Tory Lanez were once romantically linked last year, but neither of them really confirmed a relationship. Evidently the Aussie rapper is still emotionally invested enough to write a letter to the judge presiding over Lanez’s shooting case. Lanez sentencing hearing began on Monday (August 7) inside a Los Angeles County courtroom, where Judge Herriford will announce his punishment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Prosecutors are asking for 13 years, while Lanez’s defense team is looking for probation.

According to legal affairs reported Meghan Cuniff, Azalea believes he should be punished but not too harshly. As Cuniff tweeted, “That jailer didn’t talk in court, but the chaplain did. (I should be able to get the letters, but maybe not today.) Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae’s letter asks him to impose a sentence ‘that is transformational, not life destroying.'”

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022. He was promptly arrested and taken to L.A. County Jail. Earlier this month, his legal team issued a memo to the court pleading with the judge for a light sentence—instead of the 13 years prison time requested by prosecutors. In the lengthy memo, lawyers argue Lanez—real name Daystar Peterson—should be given treatment rather than a lengthy sentence due to his “childhood trauma” and substance abuse issues.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, think his lack of remorse should be a major factor. But, as Cuniff tweeted, “Judge Herriford said no to finding the crime was done with a high-level of callousness. How this will affect the sentence is not yet known. We’re going to get into that after lunch, after more speakers.”

This is a developing story.