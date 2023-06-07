iHeartRadio Music Festival To Livestream Performances By Lil Wayne, Public Enemy & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Miguel and TLC will represent R&B at the two-day event.

The Ryan Seacrest-hosted 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 22 and September 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hip Hop acts Lil Wayne and Public Enemy will perform during the event.

Lil Wayne will likely run through some of his greatest hits, like the “A Milli” and “Uproar” singles, at iHeartRadio Music Festival. Public Enemy can present live renditions of tracks from classic albums such as It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet.

In addition, iHeartMedia announced the festival will also present live sets by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more.

Fans Will Be Able To Watch The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival On Hulu

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s lineup,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “This is the only festival in the world with this range of genres – spanning all the styles you hear on our 860 stations and the iHeartRadio app. Each performer can sell out on their own, so it’s incredibly rare that you can see them all together on the same stage.”

Each night of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live via iHeartMedia radio stations across more than 150 American markets. In addition, performances will stream live exclusively on the Hulu platform. The two-day music showcase will also be available on-demand on Hulu following the event.

“This is the most diverse festival in music and we are excited to once again host a ‘Best in Class’ group of superstar artists to perform on the same stage,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for the first time in our 13-year history, we are proud to partner with Hulu to bring this unforgettable live show to millions of fans across the country.”