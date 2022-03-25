Check out the exclusive ring India Royale copped for her soon to be husband, Lil Durk!

Today celebrity jewelers NYC Luxury have revealed a flashy ring that was made for Lil Durk and commissioned by his wife to be India Royale.

The ring features 20 stones. Each carat is a GIA D E F colored stone of VS1 VVS clarity, valuing the ring at over $200,000.

Located in the heart of New York City’s Diamond District on 47th street, between 5th and 6th Avenue, NYC Luxury jewelers and business partners, Gavriel Davidov and Izzy Luxury, aka Izzy the Jeweler, have pieced together a diamond empire, icing out some of the biggest names in the world of entertainment and sports with personalized jewelry.

“Me and Lil Durk – he’s my day one guy. Like I mean me and Durk go way back like since 2014,” Izzy the Jeweler explained to AllHipHop.com. “I create almost all the pieces we make, and I like getting that phone call to see how far I can push the bar.”

NYC Luxury is no stranger to crafting high-end jewelry, designing diamond chains, and iced out pendants for the likes of Virgil Abloh, Drake, Lil Durk, and Lil Baby.

“We are working with some of the most expensive materials in the world…and it has become second nature to us,” Gavriel Davidov added. “We are constantly reminding ourselves what we are doing for a living. We are taking the most rare and the most expensive materials in the world to create fun pieces so that people can enjoy and express themselves through art.”

Check out the ring below: