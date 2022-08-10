Irv Gotti Fires Back At Fat Joe, Says They’re No Longer Friends

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Irv Gotti blasted Ashanti on an episode of the Drink Champs podcast, which led to Fat Joe calling the Murder Inc. co-founder a “sucker.”

Irv Gotti responded to Fat Joe, who criticized the Murder Inc. co-founder for airing out dirty laundry about Ashanti on the Drink Champs podcast.

Fat Joe called Irv Gotti a “sucker,” which didn’t sit well with the longtime record executive. The veteran producer claimed his friendship with Joey Crack is over in an interview on Houston radio station 97.9 The Box.

“I feel like [Fat Joe] fooled me,” Irv Gotti said. “He’s not my friend. I was fooled, but in life, you get fooled.”

Someone on Irv Gotti’s team apparently tried to stop him from discussing Fat Joe, but the outspoken New Yorker continued to address the situation in less explicit terms.

“Forget Joe ’cause they don’t want me to talk about Joe,” he said. “So, I won’t talk about Joe, I’ll talk about life. And In life, everyone goes through friends. People who you thought were your friends. I’m not talking about Joe. Let me talk. In life, I’ve had countless friends come and go. But you know what remains consistent and why I get through all of this? My family ’cause I don’t really need friends. I’m more than content going home and spending time with my mom.”

Listen to what Irv Gotti had to say on Houston radio below.