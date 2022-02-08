Island Boys’ Home Raided, Associate Arrested For Killing 8-Year-Old Girl

Police raided the home of the Island Boys to arrest an associate of the TikTok stars for the murder of an 8-year-old girl.

According to multiple reports, police raided the TikTok stars’ home in Coral Springs, Florida on Monday (February 7). Cops apprehended murder suspect Andrew James Thomas, who’s accused of killing 8-year-old Ronziyah Atkins in a drive-by shooting last week.

Alex Venegas a.k.a. Flyysoulja was in the house when the raid occurred. The Island Boys were not implicated in the death of Atkins.

Thomas is a childhood friend of the Venegas brothers. The Island Boys’ manager Dovi Bezner said the 20-year-old suspect crashed at the duo’s home for a few days.

“We had no idea any of this was going on, really,” Bezner told WPBF 25. “We just knew him as a quiet kid and he would come and hang out and do his thing and go back to whatever he got going on, but we had no clue about any of these allegations toward him. We just knew him as a good person, someone who grew up with the Island Boys.”

Thomas was booked into Broward County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.