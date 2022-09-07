J. Alphonse Nicholson Tears Up While Discussing His Lil Murda Role On ‘P-Valley’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man who stars as a closeted gay rapper makes his daytime talk show debut.

P-Valley became a breakout hit. Creator Katori Hall’s drama series about residents of a Mississippi town earned widespread praise. In particular, J. Alphonse Nicholson’s portrayal of Lil Murda earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Tamron Hall kicked off the fourth season of her daytime talk show by inviting members of the P-Valley cast onto the program. Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, and Gail Bean joined J. Alphonse Nicholson for the sit-down interview.

At one point, Tamron Hall pointed out that P-Valley and J. Alphonse Nicholson have earned critical praise. Nicholson fought back tears as the live audience applauded the actor/percussionist for his work on the show.

“I’m just blessed to be here. This experience, the love that people show you is overwhelming,” J. Alphonse Nicholson told Hall. He added, “Such an honor to be back here in New York and it is such an honor to be able to bring such a complex story to the table and to be a representation for any and everyone.”

J. Alphonse Nicholson’s Lil Murda Represents Another Side Of The LGBTQ Community

The Lil Murda character is an aspiring rapper who also happens to be a closeted gay man. He is in love with Uncle Clifford (played by Nicco Annan) which forces the streets-raised rhymer to embrace his own sexuality.

J. Alphonse Nicholson also told Tamron Hall, “I call Lil Murda ‘The Every Man,’ and so I’m just crying because like I said, the love is overwhelming and being able to step into these shoes and bring the Katori Hall’s story to life and represent a Black woman. Truly, I’m grateful for it.”

Season two of P-Valley ran from June 3, 2022 to August 14, 2022. Reality show star Joseline Hernandez made a cameo as herself on the “White Knights” episode. Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion appeared as her alter ego, Tina Snow, on the “Snow” episode.