J. Cole Announces “The Off-Season Tour” With 21 Savage

After teasing a possible tour was coming, J. Cole made it official this week. The North Carolina native is heading out on the road for “The Off-Season Tour” later this year.

J. Cole will be joined by Atlanta’s 21 Savage. The two rap stars have collaborated on songs such as the Grammy-winning “A Lot” off Savage’s I Am > I Was album as well as “My Life” off Cole’s The Off-Season album.

“My Life” also features Street Sermons mixtape creator Morray. The fellow Fayetteville, North Carolina representative will be part of “The Off-Season Tour” as well.

J. Cole’s The Off-Season was released on May 14. Besides 21 Savage and Morray, the project also contains contributions by Lil Baby, Bas, and 6lack.

The Off-Season debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. J. Cole managed to secure 282,000 first-week units for his sixth studio LP. It achieved the largest streaming week of 2021.

J. Cole also found success on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. He made history when he became just the fourth artist to score four Top 10 debuts simultaneously. Cole joined a list that only includes Drake, Lil Wayne, and Juice WRLD.