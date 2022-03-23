J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X & More Win 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” won album of the year, while Pop Smoke received a posthumous award at the annual IHeartRadio Music Awards.

LL Cool J rocked the stage and played host for the night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 on Tuesday night (Mar. 22).

The rap icon brought out dance crew Jabbawockeez from a stomping rendition of “Rock The Bells” at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The show just got Bigger & Deffer as @LLCOOLJ brought out @JABBAWOCKEEZ to bust some moves for his iconic track "Rock The Bells." @ztrip don’t play on the 1s and 2s 🔔🔔🔔 #iHeartAwards2022



🎥: @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/fxuuorZQmt — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) March 23, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Wins The iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award

Megan thee Stallion gave thanks to “Houston legend,” Kelly Rowland, who presented her with the Trailblazer Award. “I will keep on continuing to be a voice for the voiceless,” she promised in her acceptance speech. “I will keep on fighting for all the injustices that me, my Black women my Black men are facing.”

She added, “And I will keep showing up and showing out even in the face of adversity.”

Megan also took to the iHeartRadio stage for an energetic performance of her new song Sweetest Pie,” closing her set twerking at the piano.

Lil Nas X beat off stiff competition from Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd to win Male Artist of the Year.

In the hip-hop categories, Pop Smoke’s “What you Know About Love” received a posthumous award for Hop-Hop Song of the Year. Best Hip-Hop Artist and Best new HipHop artists went to Drake and Yung Blue respectively. J. Cole won Hip-Hop album of the year for his sixth studio album, The Off-Season.

R&B duo Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak won Best Group and R&B Song of the Year with “Leave the Door Open.” R&B Artist of the Year went to Jazmine Sullivan while Giveon was awarded Best New R&B Artist.

John Legend and Charlie Puth surprised the iHeartRadio audience as both singers took to their respective pianos for a duel. The pair paid tribute to each other, performing snippets of their biggest hits, and announced an upcoming collab, “Dope.”

Jennifer Lopez was the recipient of the iHeartRadio 2022 Icon Award and also performed on the night. Click here to see a full list of all the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 winners.