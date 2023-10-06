J. Cole Addresses Issues With NBA YoungBoy On Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did the Dreamville leader diss the 23-year-old rapper?

Just last week, speculation that J. Cole fired subliminal shots at YoungBoy Never Broke Again spread across the internet. Some of Cole’s bars on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” single ignited the conversation.

However, J. Cole’s longtime business partner, Ibrahim Hamad, dismissed the rumors that his Dreamville Records co-founder dissed NBA YoungBoy. Hamad posted on X, “Not sure how y’all heard that Cole verse and put that together, impressive 😂.”

Cole has now directly addressed the supposed beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on a record. The North Carolina-bred rap star used Drake’s newly-released For All the Dogs album to give his side of the situation.

“N##### so thirsty to put me in beef. Dissecting my words and start looking too deep. I look at the tweets and start sucking my teeth. I’m letting it rock ’cause I love the mystique,” rapped J. Cole on the “First Person Shooter” track.

The Grammy Award winner also spit, “I still wanna get me a song with YB. Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG. Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID.”

Earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy blasted J. Cole on “F*ck the Industry Pt. 2.” That song featured the Louisiana native rapping, “J a ho. That n#### played it cold like he was gonna do a feature. So I texted his line, a muscle sign, I swear it’s gonna be nice to meet you.”