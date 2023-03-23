J. Cole Pulls Up On Aspiring Rapper In Queens Project For A Listening Session 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J. Cole spent some time with the emerging talent Ty Trilly in the 40 Project in Queens, New York, to listen to his music.

J. Cole has once again shown how much time he has for his fans, pulling up to meet one in the projects to hear his music.

The Dreamville co-founder linked with an emerging rapper on Wednesday evening (Mar. 22), meeting him in the 40 Project in Queens, New York.

Ty Trilly took to Instagram after the meeting to share a video of his encounter with J. Cole.

“Listening session wit cole in my project Lobby,’ he penned in the caption. Cole is seen listening intently while nodding his head to the track. He offered the young artist some advice after he explained he wanted to add a second verse. While Cole empathized, he told Ty Trilly to drop the track without it.

“You don’t even need it,’ J. Cole declared before adding, “Put that b#### out! Next! Shoot the video, pout that b#### out. It’s gone’ land on the people it’s supposed to land on.”

Although he initially felt the song was unfinished, Ty Trilly listened to J. Cole. Just hours after posting the video, he released the song titled, “Adapt.” Listen to it below and stream the song at the end of the page.

J. Cole Gives Producer The Stamp Of Approval

This isn’t the first time J. Cole has co-signed a new and relatively unknown artist. Earlier this year he made an up-and-coming producer’s dream come true, sending him a song he recorded after finding his beat on YouTube.

While searching for inspiration one day, he stumbled across the YouTube page of up-and-coming producer Bvtman after searching for a “J. Cole type beat.”

“This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world,” Cole told the beatmaker. “It’s a million artists out there right now just like me, hungry and searching every day for something to spark a word, a melody, a hook, a verse, a punchline, a way to vent, or a way to CUT THROUGH.”

The song has garnered over 3.5 million views in just over two months. Listen to “Procrastination” below.