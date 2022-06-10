J. Cole Steps Away From Canadian Basketball Team After 4 Games To Go On Tour

J. Cole’s time in the Canadian Elite Basketball League came to an end after four games.
The Dreamville founder left the Scarborough Shooting Stars because he’s booked to perform at multiple festivals. J. Cole begins his string of tour dates at the Governors Ball in New York on Sunday (June 12).
J. Cole praised the Scarborough Shooting Stars in an interview discussing his exit. The Hip Hop star called his brief stint playing professional hoops a “phenomenal” experience.
“I was telling the guys in there like, ‘I’m going for these shows, I’m not sure if I’ll be back,’” he said. “But just in case, I had to let them know how incredible this was. The players, the coaching staff, the organization, the league. It’s a crazy thing when you see it on paper, what’s actually happening. And they made me feel so welcome, really feeling like a part of a team.”
J. Cole continued, “Everybody embraced me. Everybody helped settle nerves and talked me through and teach me, and I’m just on a team with a bunch of amazing guys. So, I appreciate them for that. Coaching staff, players and then the league. It’s priceless what they’re allowing me to come in here and do and experience, so I really appreciate that.”
Check out J. Cole’s interview about playing in the CEBL below.