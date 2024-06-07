J. Cole Appears On Tems’ “Free Fall” Track Following Polarizing “Grippy” Verse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tems was previously featured on a song with Drake and Future.

J. Cole has had a turbulent 2024. After bowing out of a potential battle with Kendrick Lamar, many rap fans slammed the North Carolina native’s recent verse on “Grippy” with Cash Cobain.

However, J. Cole continues to make music with other artists. Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems recruited him as a guest feature on her debut studio LP. Cole provided bars on the Born in the Wild track titled “Free Fall.”

“Toxic, who would’ve thought what’s coming was a plot twist. Soon as you let mе in, you start hunting for the locksmith. Now the key I oncе had to your heart does not fit. I got three choices, batter your door or lock-pick,” J. Cole raps over the P2J production.

At one point, J. Cole found himself in the middle of the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar feud. Lamar called out the other members of the so-called Big 3 of Hip-Hop on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” single.

J. Cole fired back at Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill” off his Might Delete Later mixtape. However, the Dreamville leader actually deleted the “7 Minute Drill” diss track from DSPs and publicly apologized to Lamar during a live show.

In addition to collaborating with Cole for her Born in the Wild album, Tems previously scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her contribution to “Wait for U” by Future. That Grammy Award-winning song also featured Drake.