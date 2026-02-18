J. Cole “The Fall-Off Tour”: Here Is Every Date & What You Need To Know

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole mapped out an international concert schedule that will carry him across four continents months after releasing his latest record.

J. Cole announced a 50-plus-date global arena trek called “The Fall-Off Tour,” which will launch on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to support his new album and mark his return to several regions after years away.

The Hip-Hop star will open the run at Spectrum Center before moving through more than 50 cities across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The tour will close on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, his first performance in that region in 10 years.

Stops include Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney, and Auckland, among others. The sweep covers more than 15 countries and stretches nearly five months.

“The Fall-Off Tour” backs his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which arrived February 6, 2026, through Cole World Inc. under an exclusive license to Interscope Records.

It marks his first solo headlining tour in five years following 2021’s “The Off-Season Tour” and his first full global outing since 2017’s “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.”

General ticket sales start Friday, February 20, at 11 a.m. local time through thefallloff.com.

J. COLE 2026 ‘THE FALL-OFF TOUR’ DATES:

Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena

Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*

Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena

Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion

Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome

Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2

Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena

Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena

Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena

Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena

Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena

Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium