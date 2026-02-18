J. Cole “The Fall-Off Tour”: Here Is Every Date & What You Need To Know

J. Cole announced a 50-plus-date global arena trek called “The Fall-Off Tour,” which will launch on July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to support his new album and mark his return to several regions after years away.
The Hip-Hop star will open the run at Spectrum Center before moving through more than 50 cities across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
The tour will close on December 12 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, his first performance in that region in 10 years.
Stops include Miami, Atlanta, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Sydney, and Auckland, among others. The sweep covers more than 15 countries and stretches nearly five months.
“The Fall-Off Tour” backs his seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which arrived February 6, 2026, through Cole World Inc. under an exclusive license to Interscope Records.
It marks his first solo headlining tour in five years following 2021’s “The Off-Season Tour” and his first full global outing since 2017’s “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.”
General ticket sales start Friday, February 20, at 11 a.m. local time through thefallloff.com.
J. COLE 2026 ‘THE FALL-OFF TOUR’ DATES:
Sat Jul 11 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Tue Jul 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Wed Jul 15 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Mon Jul 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Thu Jul 23 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Jul 25 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Mon Jul 27 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 31 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
Tue Aug 04 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 05 — Queens, NY — UBS Arena
Fri Aug 07 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Tue Aug 11 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sat Aug 15 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena
Sun Aug 16 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Tue Aug 18 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Wed Aug 19 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Mon Aug 24 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 25 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 27 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena
Tue Sep 01 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thu Sep 03 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome
Sun Sep 06 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Wed Sep 09 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
Sun Sep 13 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Mon Sep 14 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Sep 16 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Sat Sep 19 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Wed Sep 23 — Fayetteville, NC — Crown Coliseum*
Wed Oct 07 — Berlin, DE — Uber Arena
Fri Oct 9 — Zurich, CH — AG Hallenstadion
Mon Oct 12 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
Thu Oct 15 — Cologne, DE — LANXESS Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Antwerp, BE — AFAS Dome
Mon Oct 19 — London, UK — The O2
Tue Oct 20 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 22 — Dublin, IE — 3Arena
Sun Oct 25 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Mon Oct 26 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Wed Oct 28 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Sat Oct 31 — Nottingham, UK — Motorpoint Arena
Thu Nov 05 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
Sun Nov 08 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Mon Nov 09 — Copenhagen, DK — Royal Arena
Wed Nov 11 — Stockholm, SE — Avicii Arena
Thu Nov 12 — Oslo, NO — Unity Arena
Wed Nov 25 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat Nov 28 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Tue Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Dec 05 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Sat Dec 12 — Johannesburg, ZA — FNB Stadium