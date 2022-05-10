J. Prince & Wack 100 Clash In Dispute Over Larry Hoover Interview 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J. Prince called out Wack 100, accusing him of lying and trying to profit from the Hoover family: “I Don’t F*ck With Him”

J. Prince and Wack 100 have exchanged words over social media in a dispute over Larry Hoover.

The Hip-Hop mogul has been a key figure in the fight for the incarcerated Hoover’s freedom, reuniting Kanye West and Drake for an epic benefit concert last year. In a new message, J. Prince called out Wack 100, who he accused of working “against the Hoover family” while attempting to profit from the cause. He posted a lengthy audio message with the caption, “Tell the truth and shame the Devils.”

J. Prince Blasts Wack 100

“It’s no secret that I, along with the Hoover family, lawyers, and friends are fighting hard for Larry Hoover freedom,” he said in the clip. “Meanwhile, this dude Wack and Karen Chapman, has taken the position to work against the Hoover family by trying to monetize off his name and withhold footage that could contribute to his freedom.”

J. Prince then continued, accusing Wack of lying about his association with the Hoover family.

“So, if it’s one thing this Wack dude is telling the truth about is that I don’t f### with him,” Prince declared. “When I was in L.A. talking to this lyin’ ass n####, never once did he take the position that he was partners in the theft of the Hoover family’s like he’s doing in that rehearsed conversation with them clowns.” Prince then claimed Karen Chapman “was entrusted by the Hoover family to interview Larry Hoover,” before returning the footage to the family.

“She decided to run off with the interview and a fake fraud contract claiming Larry Hoover signed all his rights away for nothing,” J. Prince added. “Larry Hoover is far from being a dummy, so for Wack and Karen to be taking a position on disrespecting the Hoover family by attempting to sell Larry Hoover’s likeness without the family’s permission is a mistake—for whomever [is] considering buying it.”

Wack Responds

However, Wack 100 responded with a recording of his own, detailing his text messages with J. Prince.

“YOU CAN ARGUE WITH THAT. ALL OF SUDDEN YOU DON’T KNOW NOTHING,” he said. “ALL OF A SUDDEN THERE HAS NEVER BEEN ANY CONVERSATION.”

Wack added, “ALL OF A SUDDEN NONE OF THIS EVER HAPPENED. MY COAST IS MY COAST MY TEAM IS MY TEAM.”