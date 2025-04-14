Ja Rule Explodes On 50 Cent With Alleged Snitching Receipts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule tore into 50 Cent over his reaction to Irv Gotti’s death, dropping alleged paperwork accusing him of snitching.

Ja Rule went scorched-earth on social media after 50 Cent mocked his emotional response to Irv Gotti’s death and reignited long-standing allegations that 50 cooperated with federal authorities during the Murder Inc. investigation.

Ja lit up X (Twitter) over the weekend with a profanity-filled tirade, accusing 50 Cent of being a “rat” and dragging him for everything from his music to his parenting.

“@50cent SUCK MY DCK you b#### ass n####,” Ja wrote, kicking off a string of posts that quickly went viral. “I already ate your lunch shut up!!!”

He didn’t stop there. Ja tore into 50’s career, writing, “@50cent N#### you’re a used car salesman everything you do is trash.”

The outburst came after 50 Cent posted a photo of a fake tombstone on Instagram with the caption, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack. Nah God bless him LOL,” mocking the death of Irv Gotti, co-founder of Murder Inc. During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Ja Rule said he was “ready to go nuclear” over the post but was talked down by DJ Premier.

“I was hurt, I was ready to go nuclear,” Ja Rule shares how he felt when 50 Cent mocked the death of Irv Gotti.



He denies having had anything to do with his shooting.



📹: Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/KfnVnuleJQ — Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) April 10, 2025

50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule Over His Reaction To Irv Gotti’s Death

50 Cent later mocked Ja’s restraint, writing, “This fool has been getting ready to go what he calls nuclear for 22 years.”

That jab seemed to push Ja Rule over the edge, prompting his rant. He returned to X with more heat, accusing 50 of snitching to federal agents and sharing what he claimed was paperwork tying 50 to an order of protection following a 2000 stabbing at The Hit Factory recording studio.

@50cent Go ahead and lie,” Ja posted, attaching a screenshot of the alleged documents. “Tell these good people tell the paperwork fake so I can send this next shot… WE GOT RECEIPTS boo boo…”

He also referenced a 2016 report involving Bang Em Smurf, who claimed the order of protection was real.

“@50cent Say I’m lying n#### I DARE YOU,” he added. “N#### said he had to talk yayo out of telling. You can’t make this s### up…”

Ja also mocked 50’s street credibility, writing, “He got shot 9 times and did NOTHING… stop glazing this clown…” and added, “@50cent Until you do something to the n##### that shot you you can’t troll no more… handle your business chump lmao…”

The order of protection in question reportedly stemmed from a March 2000 incident where 50 Cent was stabbed in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung.

According to Bang Em Smurf, the studio engineer involved in the altercation pushed for legal action. Legal experts have said that protection orders are automatically issued to all victims in such cases, and 50 Cent has consistently denied ever requesting one.

The feud between Ja Rule and 50 Cent has dragged on for over 20 years, fueled by diss tracks, interviews and social media jabs, with no sign of either rapper backing down.