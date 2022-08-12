Ja Rule Wants No Part Of The Beef Between Irv Gotti And Ashanti

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ja Rule says he doesn’t condone Irv Gotti’s comments about Ashanti, but he’s trying to stay out of the beef between his two friends.

Irv Gotti’s ranting about Ashanti put Ja Rule in an awkward spot.

Ja Rule addressed the issues between his friends in an Instagram post on Thursday (August 11). The veteran rapper took issue with the way Irv Gotti talked about Ashanti on the Drink Champs podcast, but he made it clear he intends to stay out of the feud.

“Brotherly love,” Ja Rule wrote. “The last few days have been very turbulent for me but it’s time to land the plane… I love my sis I love my bro but I DO NOT condone or agree with the behavior nor the way Gotti handled things on drink champs I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be… going forward all I ask is to be left out of this please and thank you!!! Sincerely Switzerland Bennett…”

Irv Gotti set off a firestorm by airing out his relationship with Ashanti on Drink Champs. Ja Rule also appeared on the episode, which saw Irv Gotti repeatedly putting Ashanti on blast.

Fat Joe called Irv Gotti a “sucker” in response and criticized Ja Rule for not properly defending Ashanti. Ja Rule claimed Fat Joe was mistaken in a comment on Instagram.

“STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz,” he wrote. “Watch the interview before you talk s### … NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS.”

