‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Releases His Debut Single “Something Else”

Listen to the West Philadelphia native’s Ayo The Producer-produced record.

Jabari Banks has dropped his debut single via Epic Records. “Something Else” arrived with a Joshua Medina-directed official music video.

“With the creation of ‘Something Else,’ I wanted to give life to the grey areas of infatuation,” Jabari Banks states. “I wanted to share where I was in that time, and I feel like along with my team we executed that well.”

The singer/actor continues, “Also very excited to be taking this first step with Epic Records, shout to Sylvia Rhone and Ezekiel Lewis for being headlights for the vision. I have a lot more to give, thanks for being here on this journey.”

Jabari Banks stars as Will Smith in Peacock’s Bel-Air drama series. He joined castmate Coco Jones as a major-label recording artist. Jones signed with Def Jam Recordings in 2022. She released the What I Didn’t Tell You EP later that year.

“Here at Epic, we could not be more excited that he chose to explore the musical facet of his journey with us,” says Epic Records President Ezekiel Lewis about working with Jabari Banks.

Lewis also adds, “Jabari is a multi-hyphenate young superstar in the making. Artists like him represent the future of entertainment and we could not resist the opportunity to join and assist with his upward movement.”

Bel-Air, a reimagined version of the classic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premiered in 2022. Peacock renewed the series for a third season in March of this year. That same month saw Jabari Banks go viral for his performance of Usher’s “Yeah” on That’s My Jam.