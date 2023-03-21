‘Bel-Air’ Star Jabari Banks Covers Usher’s “Yeah!” On ‘That’s My Jam’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Watch the actor belt out the chart-topping classic.

Jabari Banks joined French Montana, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo on an episode of NBC’s That’s My Jam. The star of Bel-Air performed a hit record by R&B legend Usher on the game show.

During the “Opposites Attract” segment, Jabari Banks took on the task of singing the lyrics to “Yeah!” over the music to Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” single.

That’s My Jam host Jimmy Fallon asked Banks if he knows the words to Usher’s “Yeah” which came out in 2004. The 24-year-old simply replied, “Yeah.” He then shared his live rendition of the song.

“Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris spent twelve consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Crunk&B classic is one of Usher’s nine No. 1 entries on the Hot 100.

West Philadelphia native Jabari Banks plays a teenage Will Smith on Peacock’s Bel-Air weekly series. Bel-Air is a reimagined dramatic version of the iconic 1990s-era sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In addition to Jabari Banks, the Bel-Air cast includes Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, Simone Joy Jones, Michael Ealy, and Karrueche Tran.

Season 2 of Bel-Air debuted on February 23. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Tatyana Ali took a different role as a Bel-Air Academy teacher on the rebooted program. “Tap In” rapper Saweetie also made a cameo as herself.

“If you took all of the characters from the 90s, but you dove into all of their diaries and all of their journals and what they were feeling internally, that’s what our show is,” said Jabari Banks about Bel-Air as compared to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.