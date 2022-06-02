Jack Harlow Announces The Jack Harlow Meal With KFC

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out what items made it into the “First Class” hitmaker’s combo.

Louisville, Kentucky native Jack Harlow teamed up with the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant chain. A new Jack Harlow Meal is headed to the fast-food brand.

“Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin’ good,” said Nick Chavez, KFC U.S.’s CMO. “Jack Harlow fans, don’t miss out on this meal handpicked by Jack himself.”

Harlow recently visited KFC’s Louisville HQ to taste the entire menu in order to hand pick his combo meal. The Jack Harlow Meal will include the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Mac & Cheese, Secret Recipe Fries, a side of ranch, and lemonade.

Those items will be sold in custom Jack Harlow x KFC packaging. The fast-food brand will begin selling the Jack Harlow Meal at nationwide KFC locations, KFC.com, and the KFC mobile app beginning June 6.

“From releasing Come Home the Kids Miss You and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” states Jack Harlow. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. “

The Atlantic recording artist adds, “My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.”

Jack Harlow released his Come Home the Kids Miss You studio album on May 6, 2022. The project debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 113,000 first-week units. Harlow’s “First Class” single peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. “Nail Tech” also made it into the Top 20.