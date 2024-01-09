Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” Returns To No. 1 On Hot 100 Chart

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The award-winning recording artist also leads the Global 200 chart.

Jack Harlow once again has the most popular song in America. “Lovin On Me” leaped back to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Kentucky rapper’s single rose from No. 9 to No. 1 on the latest weekly rankings. Jack Harlow first claimed the Hot 100’s pole position with “Lovin On Me” on the December 2-dated chart in 2023.

Holiday tunes, such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, dominated the chart for most of December.

“Lovin On Me” became Jack Harlow’s third Hot 100 chart-topper of his career. Previously, the Generation Now artist made it to No. 1 thanks to “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X (2021) and “First Class” (2022).

In addition to Harlow, another rap star appears in the Top 10 on this week’s Hot 100. Doja Cat has two entries in the region with “Paint the Town Red” at No. 4 and “Agora Hills” at No. 10.

Jack Harlow also reigns atop another Billboard chart. “Lovin On Me” sits at No. 1 on the Global 200 as well. That chart ranks the overall top songs from over 200 territories worldwide.

As he begins 2024 with a No. 1 hit, Harlow still has a lot to celebrate from 2023. He received the honors of SESAC’s Songwriter Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “First Class.”