Jack Harlow Named SESAC’s Songwriter Of The Year For Third Straight Year

The Atlantic Records/Generation Now artist racks up more industry hardware.

Jack Harlow received recognition from SESAC during the organization’s annual music awards on Tuesday (September 19). The Louisville-raised rapper took home Songwriter Of The Year for 2023 and Song of the Year for “First Class.” Sony Music Publishing also won Publisher of the Year.

“We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers across multiple genres,” SESAC Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling said. “SESAC is proud of its affiliates who continue to write chart-topping hits and we enjoy every opportunity we get to celebrate their achievements.”

SESAC licenses the public performance of more than 30,000 affiliated songwriters, composers and music publishers. In addition to Harlow, SESAC has also represented other artists like Adele, Ariana Grande and Bob Dylan.

“First Class” landed on DSPs in April 2022. The Come Home the Kids Miss You album single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Previously, Jack Harlow scored a No. 1 as a contributor to “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X.

Come Home the Kids Miss You debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 113,000 first-week units. Harlow dropped his third studio LP, Jackman, in April. Jackman plateaued at No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

Harlow also made the transition into acting, starring in the 2023 remake of the cult classic sports film White Men Can’t Jump. The Generation Now-backed entertainer also joined the cast of the upcoming heist thriller The Instigators.