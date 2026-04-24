Jack Harlow Recalls When He Thought Drake Was The Best Rapper Alive

Jack Harlow reveals the exact moment Drake became his biggest influence and explains how watching him work changed everything about his approach to making music.

Drake has been the blueprint for Jack Harlow’s entire career, and the Kentucky rapper just confirmed exactly when that realization hit him hardest.

During a recent Rolling Stone interview for their “My Life in 10 Songs” series, Harlow opened up about the moment he heard “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” and immediately understood he was witnessing something historic.

“I remember vividly this album coming out and being like, ‘Oh, Drake’s the best rapper alive.’ Yeah, it was powerful,” Harlow explained, reflecting on how that project shifted his entire perspective on what rap could be.

The influence runs deeper than just admiration. Harlow’s own production choices and songwriting approach have been shaped by studying how Drake operates in the studio.

When discussing his collaboration with Drake on “Churchill Downs,” Harlow marveled at the work ethic and precision he witnessed firsthand.

“Watching him work. Not punching in. Delivering that whole way through. It’s just cool to see a rapper really be a rapper and not be some packaged thing that a team is putting together,” he said, highlighting the authenticity that separates Drake from manufactured artists.

What really stands out is how Harlow credits Drake with teaching him the power of minimalism in hit-making.

“[Drake] does a great job of recognizing what’s actually necessary. A lot of his greatest songs are so spacious, him and a couple of instruments,” Harlow noted.

This philosophy has clearly influenced tracks like “Lovin On Me,” where Harlow sampled Drake’s approach to creating space within a record.

The lesson extends beyond production, too. Harlow believes Drake’s ability to evolve his flows and writing has only improved with time, making him a moving target for anyone trying to replicate his success.

When asked if he’s anticipating Drake’s upcoming “ICEMAN” album, which is set to drop on May 15, Harlow’s response was cryptic.

“I’m anticipating it with you,” he said, leaving fans wondering whether he might have a feature on the project.

The album’s tracklist remains largely under wraps, though Central Cee, Yeat, and Julia Wolf have been mentioned as possible collaborators based on recent singles and leaked information.

Harlow’s respect for Drake isn’t just talk. It’s embedded in every decision he makes as an artist, from how he approaches the booth to how he structures his records.