Jack Harlow Sued By 2nd Victim Of Kentucky Derby Party Shooting

Jack Harlow faces a second lawsuit over a deadly shooting involving his DJ.

According to WDRB in Louisville, Abelson Barthelemy sued Jack Harlow on Thursday (April 21). Barthelemy was one of two victims who were shot at a Kentucky Derby party at Louisville’s Vibes Restaurant and Lounge in May 2021.

Jack Harlow’s DJ Ronnie O’Bannon allegedly shot and killed a woman named Kasmira Nash. Barthelemy suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Barthelemy’s lawsuit also names Vibes, its owner Allen Evans III, Sentryx Security and Generation Now. Earlier this year, Jack Harlow was added to a separate lawsuit filed by Nash’s family.

Both lawsuits contend the event didn’t have proper security. The suits claim Jack Harlow and his DJ entered the club without the same screenings as other attendees.

O’Bannon was indicted for murder and tampering with physical evidence. He said he shot Nash in self-defense because she attacked him with a champagne bottle.

Jack Harlow hasn’t publicly commented on the lawsuits. He previously addressed the shooting in a statement issued last May.

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” he said. “My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children and everyone else touched by this tragic death.”

He added, “My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”