Nightclub Owner Sued Over Murder Committed By Jack Harlow’s DJ

A nightclub owner in Kentucky is being sued over a murder inside his venue where famous rapper Jack Harlow was attending a party.

According to court documents the family of Kasmira Nash is suing Allen Evans, the previous owner of Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge.

Evans was in charge of the business on May 1st, 2021, when his venue hosted the 2021 Derby Weekend Kickoff during the Kentucky Derby.

Local celebrity Jack Harlow was in attendance at the party, where his DJ, Ronnie Lucciano, was spinning. According to Nash’s family’s lawsuit, Evans allowed certain attendees to enter the nightclub without searching them.

As a result, Ronnie Lucciano was able to sneak a gun into the nightclub.

An altercation broke out, and Ronnie Lucciano, born Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon, opened fire, killing Nash, who supposedly attacked the DJ. Lucciano claims he shot Nash in self-defense.

An arrest warrant was issued for the DJ on May 1st, and he finally surrendered to police on May 11th when he was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Ronnie Lucciano has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released after posting 10% of a $500,000 bond.

Shortly after the shooting, Jack Harlow commented on the incident.

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend. My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death,” Jack Harlow said. “My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”

The club’s owner is being sued for attorney fees, and funeral expenses her family incurred after the deadly event.