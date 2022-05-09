Jack Harlow Talks Going On Vacation With Drake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The two hitmakers were seen getting close in the Caribbean.

“Churchill Downs” collaborators Jack Harlow and Drake famously traveled together to the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this year. Apparently, the excursion left a memorable impression on Harlow.

SiriusXM’s Gray Rizzy spoke to Jack Harlow as the Generation Now representative promoted his new Come Home the Kids Miss You album. The interview included a conversation about Harlow going on vacation with Drake.

“He introduced me to a different type of relaxation because I’ve never taken a vacation since I got started,” revealed Jack Harlow. “I’ve never been to the islands. That was a very first-time experience for me. So I was grateful for that.”

The Louisville-bred rhymer continued, “We were having a blast, just getting to know each other in an organic way. I was finishing the album at the time, I was kinda in the fourth quarter. So my mind was also on ‘let’s catch one.’ So luckily we got some work in while we were there.”

While in Turks and Caicos, Jack Harlow and Drake also gave away $20,000 to a local musician. Grace Bay Club artist Janardo Laporte received the money after performing Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” single.

Come Home the Kids Miss You arrived on May 6. In addition to Drake, the album also features music industry heavyweights Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. At the moment, sales forecasters project Come Home to open with 110,000-135,000 first-week units.

Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake debuted at #16 on Spotify’s Top 200 United States daily chart with 1,351,672 streams. The collaboration currently sits at #14 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily chart.