Jacquees Responds To Being Thrown Into The Keke Palmer/Usher “Booty Cheeks” Controversy

Darius Jackson sparks an online discourse about his partner’s outfit.

Both Keke Palmer and Usher became trending topics on social media over the last 24 hours. Somehow, members of the public also included Jacquees in the debate over a video of Palmer at Usher’s concert.

Footage of Usher serenading Keke Palmer during his Las Vegas residency spread across the internet. Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s newborn child, took issue with the movie star’s attire at the show.

“It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” tweeted Darius Jackson on July 5. That post generated a ton of conversation which included some people suggesting Jackson’s tweet displayed insecurity and jealousy.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Darius Jackson then posted, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.”

Usher seemingly reacted to the Keke Palmer clip and Darius Jackson’s judgmental comments on Instagram’s new Threads app. The 8-time Grammy winner asked, in jest, “Am I trending yet?”

Last night, one Twitter user randomly brought Jacquees into the Keke Palmer/Darius Jackson controversy. The @b0mbchell_ account tweeted, “It’s Usher like cmon now. I could see if it was Jacquees.”

😂😂 Leave me out of it https://t.co/TISkh7s9dy — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) July 6, 2023

Moments later, Jacquees responded to his name joining the trending topic. The self-anointed King of R&B quote-tweeted @b0mbchell_ and simply responded, “😂😂 Leave me out of it.”

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer seems to be taking the entire ordeal in stride. She wrote on Instagram, “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen [Usher] YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

The Nope actress continued, “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn [sic], tips and tricks, and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”