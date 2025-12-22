Jake Paul Should Take Year Off Post-Knockout, Doctor Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A trauma specialist recommended that Jake Paul avoid returning to the ring for at least a year after getting his jaw broken in a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul might have to take more time off than previously expected.

After an ambitious step up against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, a specialist in jawbones is advising a full year away from the ring following significant facial trauma.

Paul’s Saturday night loss in Miami ended in decisive fashion when Joshua destroyed Paul him over six rounds at the Kaseya Center. After multiple knockdowns the bout concluded with a devastating right hand in the sixth round that produced Paul’s first stoppage defeat as a professional.

Paul was subsequently hospitalized with serious jaw damage.

Post-fight images shared by Paul confirmed fractures on both sides of his mandible. Surgeons stabilized the injury with titanium plates and removed teeth damaged along the fracture line. Paul said he would be restricted to a liquid diet for at least seven days while beginning the early stages of recovery.

Dr. Daria Hamrah a specialist in sports-related facial trauma, facelifts and rhinoplasty publicly addressed the injury. In an Instagram post the doctor praised Paul’s willingness to face an elite heavyweight while urging patience and restraint going forward.

Citing a bilateral mandible fracture Dr. Hamrah recommended that Paul avoid boxing for a minimum of one year explaining that jaw strength typically requires that length of time to return to pre-injury levels. He also noted that Paul will likely need dental implants to replace teeth lost in the injury with that process alone taking about six months.

“I would not recommend for him to get back into the Ring for at least a year as it will take roughly that amount of time for his jaw strength to regain its original strength back,” he said in the post.

In a second post, Dr. Hamrah said that nine months would be the fastest he would advise Paul’s return to the ring.

Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam offered encouragement on social media echoing calls for recovery over urgency.

For now the headline is no longer about a quick comeback. With a year-long medical pause advised Paul faces a period of healing reflection and recalibration as the boxing world watches to see not just if he returns but how carefully he chooses his next move.