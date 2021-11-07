EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Killers Escape Death Penalty

The two men accused of killing Jam Master Jay had their lives spared after Merrick B. Garland decided not to seek the death penalty against the pair.

The two men accused of killing Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay have had their own lives spared, thanks to United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

AllHipHop.com can confirm that prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl “Lil D” Jordan.

“Please be advised that United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has authorized and directed the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York not to seek the death penalty against defendants Karl Jordan, Jr. and Ronald Washington,” United States Attorney Breon Peace confirmed to Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason William Mizell, was shot and killed on October 30th, 2002, in his recording studio in Queens, New York. Prosecutors claim Washington and Jordan murdered Jam Master Jay in cold blood because they were supposedly cut out of a drug deal.

Washington and Karl Jordan were charged with murder while engaging in drug trafficking on August 17th, 2020.

AllHipHop.com was the first source to confirm Jam Master Jay was dabbling in drug trafficking to supplement his income. His “plug” was allegedly a high-ranking member of the Black Mafia Family.

According to the indictment, Jay acquired 10 kilos of cocaine from his supplier, and Washington and Jordan would distribute the drugs in Maryland with other co-conspirators.

But Jay allegedly decided to cut Washington out of the deal, which precipitated the murder conspiracy.

On October 30th, 2002, Jam Master Jay played video games with Uriel “Pretty Tony” Rincon in the recording studio. Others present that fateful evening included Jay’s business partner Randy Allen, his sister Lydia High, Michael Bonds, and later Jay’s nephew, Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones.

Around 7:30 PM, Washington and Jordan arrived at the recording studio armed with guns. Lydia High allegedly buzzed Washington in with Jordan in tow.

Jordan is accused of firing two shots. Jam Master Jay, 37, was killed, while Rincon was shot in the leg.

In addition to killing Jam Master Jay, Karl Jordan Jr. is also charged with trafficking large amounts of cocaine in 2017.