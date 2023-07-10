Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For First Time Since Hospitalization

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In a video making the rounds online, the actor/singer is all smiles as he cruises in a boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon (July 9).

Jamie Foxx was spotted in public for the first time since his hospitalization in April. In a video obtained by TMZ, the actor/singer is all smiles as he cruises in a boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon (July 9). Another boat rides by and greets Foxx, who promptly waves back. In a second clip, Foxx further engages with his fans as they cheer him on.

Jamie Foxx was rushed to the emergency room due to an undisclosed “medical complication.” An Instagram statement from Foxx’s daughter Corrine at the time read: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Since then, there’s been a lot of speculation on Foxx’s condition. Some “sources” claimed he was learning how to walk again, while others suggested the end was imminent. Foxx’s family was forced to confront some of the chatter directly.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” an Instagram Story from Corrine read. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Despite her claims, Foxx still failed to surface in public—until now.