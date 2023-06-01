Janelle Monáe Announces “Age Of Pleasure Tour”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Lipstick Lover” vocalist will travel across North America.

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe became a trending topic last month. Her embrace of public nudity had a lot of people talking and posting.

“I’m much happier when my t###### are out and I can run around free,” stated Janelle Monáe in a recent Rolling Stone interview. She appeared topless on the magazine’s cover, à la Janet Jackson’s iconic image from 1993.

Monáe is currently promoting her upcoming studio LP, The Age of Pleasure, which drops on June 9 via Wondaland/Bad Boy/Atlantic. The 37-year-old performer will also travel across North America in support of the album.

The 26-city “Age of Pleasure Tour” kicks off on August 30 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, Washington. Janelle Monáe will also make stops in other locations such as Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and Inglewood.

Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure will join a discography that already contains 2010’s The ArchAndroid, 2013’s The Electric Lady, and 2018’s Dirty Computer. That latter effort earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Additionally, Janelle Monáe has established herself as an award-winning actress with roles in films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Harriet. She also starred in the 2022 Netflix motion picture Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Monáe jumped back into her music career with the 2023 singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover” off the forthcoming The Age of Pleasure. The Kansas City-born R&B/Hip Hop/Pop recording artist previously scored her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper and RIAA Diamond Award as a feature on “We Are Young” by the band Fun.