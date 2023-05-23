Janelle Monáe Says She’s “Much Happier” When Baring Her Breasts  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Janelle Monáe adorned the cover of Rolling Stone’s latest issue wearing nothing but an ornate gold headdress.

Janelle Monáe broke the internet earlier this month as clips hit the net of the singer letting loose during a record release party for her new album and video.

The sultry soulstress promised to have her “T###### out for the next 15 years. 😝” following her half-naked Met Gala after-party performance. She drove fans even further into a frenzy with the age-restricted video for her latest hit single, “Lipstick Lover.”

While longtime fans of Janelle Monáe know she’s never been afraid to express her sensuality in a new interview, the singer revealed she’s happiest when she’s baring her breasts.

“I’m much happier when my t###### are out and I can run around free,” she explained to Rolling Stone. Janelle Monáe also featured on the magazine’s cover, wearing a dazzling gold headdress and nothing else. She delicately covered her nipples with her fingertips for the shoot, leaving little to the imagination.

The talented singer and actress, who uses the pronouns she/her, they/them, and “free-ass m###########,” also opened up about her upcoming album, The Age Of Pleasure.

“It was inspired by all of my friends, my community of folks who are from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, the Caribbean, Atlanta, L.A., Chicago,” she revealed.

“Seeing all of us together in our Blackness, in the love that we had in our eyes for each other. People from the continent f### around with trap from Atlanta. You know what I’m saying? I love how the diaspora — we talk to each other,” Janelle Monáe continued.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, TDE artist Ransom reached out to Janelle Monáe “in the most endearing respectful way,” to ask “if I could borrow your t###### for my rollout.”

