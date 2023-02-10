Janelle Monáe Embraces Monopoly Man Meme For “Float” Song Announcement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe jokingly threatened to withhold any new music from her fans after a tweet about her moving away from only wearing black-and-white suits went viral.

“Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the Monopoly Man,” tweeted the @gldnraes Twitter account on February 5. As of press time, that tweet has over 85,000 likes.

Monae responded, “Ohh y’all n##### liked this 26.8k times?? No new music just for this. 😘.” The Kansas City native later added, “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved. 😘”

Ohh y’all n##### liked this 26.8k times??no new music just for this. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023

Instead of actually punishing her followers for a Twitter user’s joke comparing her former fashion choices to Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly board game, Monáe adopted the meme for promotion.

On Thursday, Janelle Monáe posted a snippet of her upcoming “Float” single which drops on February 16. The 32-second teaser clip also featured a video of Mr. Monopoly dancing to the track. That tweet collected over 22,000 likes.

Janelle Monáe has released three studio albums. 2010’s The ArchAndroid, 2013’s The Electric Lady, and 2018’s Dirty Computer all garnered acclaim from professional music critics. She has an average Metacritic score of 87/100.

Dirty Computer earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. Monáe’s 2011 collaboration “We Are Young” with the Pop-Rock band Fun secured a Record Of The Year nomination as well.

In addition, Janelle Monáe won Best Acting Ensemble Critics’ Choice Awards for her roles in Moonlight and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Her performance in Hidden Figures helped that film win Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.