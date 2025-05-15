Janet Jackson Earns Music’s Highest Honor At 2025 AMAs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Janet Jackson will return to the spotlight with a live performance and the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26.

Janet Jackson will be honored with the Icon Award and deliver her first televised performance in seven years at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The 11-time AMA winner is set to take the stage on May 26 at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where she’ll be recognized for her decades-long impact on music and culture.

The award celebrates her “undeniable cultural and global influence,” according to show producers.

“With sales of over 180 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture,” a producer said. “She is the record holder for the biggest-selling debut tour in history and is the first woman to debut in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.”

Jackson, 58, acknowledged the honor on Instagram shortly after the announcement.

“Thank you so much, AMAs!! It’s an honor. We look forward to being on your stage again. See you in Vegas!” she wrote.

This will mark Jackson’s first televised performance since 2018, just days after she resumes her Las Vegas residency on May 21.

Jennifer Lopez will host this year’s ceremony, featuring Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations with 10 nods.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey follow closely behind.

Voting is currently open and will close on May 15.