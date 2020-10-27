Jared Kushner Has Fond Respect For Ice Cube After Rapper Helped With President Trump’s “Platinum Plan”

(AllHipHop News)
While speaking to the press, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spoke about the George Floyd situation and talked about people’s desire for social and economic equity, police reform, and an end to race-based domestic terrorism complaints.
Kushner also buckled down on Ice Cube’s daring stance to work with the current White House to develop a plan to connect with Black constituents, essentially saying – he ain’t like them lazy jawns who complain all the time.
“There has been a lot of discussions that we’ve seen about the issues in the last years but particularly intensified after the George Floyd situation,” Kushner said. “You know, you saw a lot of people who are just virtue signaling. They go on Instagram and cry, or they would you know put a slogan on their Jersey or write something on a basketball court and quite frankly that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.”
“You solve problems with solutions and one of the things I respect about Ice Cube is he actually went and said, “OK, what are the policies that are going to that are needed in order to solve the problems that everyone is complaining about.
“He put forward his proposal we were connected through some mutual friends and we started some discussions. He came in to meet. We said, ‘Look we’ve been working on our own plan to solve these problems.’ We were able to take him through all the President Trump’s accomplishments, whether it was accomplishing criminal justice reform, opportunity zones, the funding he provided the HBCUs, and then we took him through a lot of the different plans that President Trump could do in the next four years.”
“Some things we didn’t agree on, but there are a lot of things we did agree on I think he helped make our plan better and we appreciate it.
Kushner said, “I think we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful.”
Jared Kushner on the Black community: "President Trump's policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they're complaining about, but he can't want them to be successful more than that they want to be successful." pic.twitter.com/SX9vWiAfag
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2020
“What you’re seeing throughout the country now is a groundswell of support in the Black community,” he continues. “Because they’re realizing that all the different bad things that the media and the Democrats have said about President Trump are not true.”
Ivanka’s husband pointed to the support from Ice Cube and others as proof positive their plan for Black America is on point.
However, the Platinum Plan and O’shea Jackson’s (the N.W.A. founding member’s birth name) Contract with Black America, has been not only submitted over the last four years but has been struck down by the President and his Republican legislative body.
Moreover, Jared Kushner might not be the right person to speak on race relations since as a landlord, he is a part of the problem.
In 2019, the Washington Post revealed that Kushner was a slum lord. During the time that the White House was coming after the now-deceased congressman Elijah Cummings, calling the district he represented “rodent-infested, Trump’s team did not think it was ironic that Kushner had many distressed properties in the DMV area,
The report says, “Jared Kushner owns more than a dozen apartment complexes that have been cited for hundreds of code violations and, critics say, provide substandard housing to lower-income tenants.”
Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. marveled in the article, “It is certainly ironic that the president’s own son-in-law was complicit in contributing to some of the neglect that the president purports to be so concerned about.”
The First Son-in-Law’s company, Kushner co-owns/owned almost 9,000 rental units across 17 complexes, with quite a few located in Baltimore County, bringing him over $90 million in annual revenue.
Yes, he is raking in the dough but in 2017, his company was responsible for more than 200 code violations.
Perhaps, this type of targeted environmental racism, that is impacting low-income Black people in Baltimore and under the governance of his non-political industry, is unwarranted and they are simply whining about the complaints that those 200 code violations address?
Either way, Kushner statements (particularly as a spokesperson for the president) affirm a statement that the old Kanye West said about another Republican, he “doesn’t care about Black people.”