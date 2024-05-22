Rep. Jasmine Crockett Launches “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” Merchandise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Texas-based politician looks to fund Democratic races with her clapback at MTG.

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (Texas-30) made national news after the Democrat verbally sparred with Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia-14) in a congressional committee meeting.

Jasmine Crockett went viral for her “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch-body” clapback directed at Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to reports, the Dallas-area politician looks to parlay that clash into cash for the Democratic party.

The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member filed a trademark to use the B6 phrase on apparel. Crockett confirmed in a tweet that merchandise with “bleach blonde bad built butch body” will be available for purchase.

“So we are going to drop ‘A Crockett Clapback Collection.’ This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop first,” Jasmine Crockett posted.

So we are going to drop “A Crockett Clapback Collection.” This collection will feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said. The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House! Give me a little time to really get the swag online etc., but B6 will drop… pic.twitter.com/7RnPQ4jVHs — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) May 18, 2024

The televised showdown between Jasmine Crockett and Marjorie Taylor Greene included Greene ridiculing Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.” That comment led to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York-14) also jumping into the heated conversation.

Ocasio-Cortez wanted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attack on Crockett’s physical appearance stricken from the official record. The progressive politician complained that the far-right MAGA supporter’s remarks were “unacceptable” for a congressperson.

The hearing erupted as AOC and MTG exchanged more words. In addition, Jasmine Crockett later requested a rules clarification from Oversight Committee chairman, Republican Representative James Comer (Kentucky-1).

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch-body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett asked as laughs broke out in the room.