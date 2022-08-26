Jay-Z Addresses Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation

Back in July, Meek Mill revealed he is no longer part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management roster. The “Ima Boss” rhymer did point out that he still has some ties to the company and its leadership.
“All I seen today was Meek and Roc part ways… I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risks and grow,” tweeted Meek. “We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist and I got [REFORM Alliance,] super tied with them and many other investments [with Jay-Z].”
The Philadelphia-bred emcee also posted, “They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing. We made about a [$100 Million] together. Mike and Hov saved my life [before]. And put a lot of energy into it. I’m not behind on my favors in life [with] my people. I’m good.”
Later, news broke that Meek Mill signed with the William Morris Endeavor talent agency. The deal includes a partnership between WME and Meek’s Culture Currency initiative. WME represents the 35-year-old entertainer in all areas.
Jay-Z has now addressed his current relationship with Meek Mill. Instead of offering a response on social media, the Brooklynite rapped about Meek leaving Roc Nation on DJ Khaled’s God Did album title track.
“Me and Meek could never beef. I freed that n#### from a whole bid, Hov did,” says Jay-Z on the “God Did” song. The two rap stars are also aligned as members of the Board of Directors for the REFORM Alliance.
Jay-Z’s “God Did” verse also includes references to Kanye West, Rihanna, and LeBron James. The DJ Khaled-fronted collaboration features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy as well.