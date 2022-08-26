Jay-Z Addresses Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Back in July, Meek Mill revealed he is no longer part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management roster. The “Ima Boss” rhymer did point out that he still has some ties to the company and its leadership.

“All I seen today was Meek and Roc part ways… I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risks and grow,” tweeted Meek. “We came to that agreement together. I have a label deal with Roc for my artist and I got [REFORM Alliance,] super tied with them and many other investments [with Jay-Z].”

The Philadelphia-bred emcee also posted, “They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing. We made about a [$100 Million] together. Mike and Hov saved my life [before]. And put a lot of energy into it. I’m not behind on my favors in life [with] my people. I’m good.”

Later, news broke that Meek Mill signed with the William Morris Endeavor talent agency. The deal includes a partnership between WME and Meek’s Culture Currency initiative. WME represents the 35-year-old entertainer in all areas.

All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga https://t.co/y36jgmBQJz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

Jay-Z has now addressed his current relationship with Meek Mill. Instead of offering a response on social media, the Brooklynite rapped about Meek leaving Roc Nation on DJ Khaled’s God Did album title track.

“Me and Meek could never beef. I freed that n#### from a whole bid, Hov did,” says Jay-Z on the “God Did” song. The two rap stars are also aligned as members of the Board of Directors for the REFORM Alliance.

Jay-Z’s “God Did” verse also includes references to Kanye West, Rihanna, and LeBron James. The DJ Khaled-fronted collaboration features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy as well.