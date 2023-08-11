Jay-Z Closes Original Location Of 40/40 Club After 20-Year Run

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z opened the original 40/40 Club in Manhattan in 2003. The club plans to reopen at a new location in 2024.

Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club is relocating after two decades. The bar and lounge closed its doors at the original location in the Flatiron District of New York at the end of July. The 40/40 Club intends to reopen at a new location next year.

“We are currently closed but will reopen at a new location in February 2024,” the club’s website says.

The 40/40 Club at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn remains open. It was one of several locations that opened outside of the original in Manhattan.

Years ago, the 40/40 Club launched locations in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Both spots quickly closed. The brand’s expansion included a 40/40 Club-branded bar at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

The 40/40 Club’s latest closure added to an eventful summer for Jay-Z. His Made in America festival was supposed to take place over the Labor Day weekend, but the organizers announced its cancellation just a few weeks before the event.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” festival organizers said. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

Lizzo and SZA were booked to headline the festival. Organizers did not say if a pending lawsuit against Lizzo played a role in the event’s cancellation.