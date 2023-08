Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Made In America festival scheduled to take place at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend has been canceled. According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (August 7), the annual concert ran into production issues beyond the organizers’ control. As the post explains, “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.”

The post goes on to say the Made In America will return in 2024 and assured all ticket holders their money would be refunded at the original point of purchase. Of course, fans had their own theories as to why the festival was canceled—and they mostly blamed Lizzo. The ‘Truth Hurts” singer is currently being sued by three of her former dancers who accuse her of sexual harassment and weight-shaming.

One commenter wrote, “Ugggh thanks a lot Lizzo,” while another said, “No surprise when your headliner is literally being sued. And y’all lessen the genre of music and the number of artist,” sentiments that echoed throughout the post.

2023’s Made In America festival was originally scheduled for September 2 and 3 with headliners Lizzo and SZA. Additional performances were to include Miguel, TEMS, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii and Lola Brooke, among others. A “very special joint set” from Ma$e and Cam’ron were also on the schedule. Made In America was founded in 2012 by Roc Nation boss JAY-Z, who closed out the inaugural show’s first night.

“The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement earlier this year. “2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees.”