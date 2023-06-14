Lizzo & SZA To Headline 2023 Made In America Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Made in America Festival will take place in Philadelphia during Labor Day weekend. Organizers of the event tapped R&B songstresses SZA and Lizzo as this year’s headliners.

In addition, Made In America will host performances by Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and more acts.

There will also be a “very special joint set” by Harlem-bred rappers Ma$e and Cam’ron. The two-day MIA festival returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 2nd and 3rd.

Roc Nation boss Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter founded Made In America in 2012. JAY-Z closed out that initial show’s first night with legendary Rock band Pearl Jam headlining night two.

“The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend,” stated Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation.

Perez continued, “2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees.”

Lizzo heads to Philadelphia for Made In America following the release of the Billboard 200 chart-topping 2022 studio LP Special. The “About Damn Time” single spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

SZA’s SOS album dominated the Billboard 200 for ten non-consecutive weeks in 2022 and 2023. The Top Dawg Entertainment recording artist also scored a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 with her “Kill Bill” song.