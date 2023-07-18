Jay-Z Becomes First Black Male Artist To Earn 10 Double-Platinum Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Roc Nation artist earns more bragging rights as one of the best selling-artists in the history of rap music.

Jay-Z has made history once again. According to a new list of platinum certifications published on July 12, Hov has crossed another milestone, becoming the first Black male recording artist (of any genre) to earn double-platinum certifications for 10 of his 13 solo studio albums.

While many think this honor might have gone to other rappers, that would be false. Eminem has only eight multi-platinum solo albums and Drake only has seven, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

He achieved this feat after his 2009 album, Blueprint 3, sold more than two million units.

Out of his 33.5 million albums sold, the Roc Nation founder has albums that have surpassed the remarkable double-platinum mark. His 2003 effort, The Black Album, has been certified quadruple platinum.

News of this accomplishment was seemingly overshadowed by the new Book of Hov exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library, a first-ever-of-its-kind tribute.

The exhibit features never-before-seen photos and original master recordings alongside iconic artifacts from his career. One outstanding display is his lyrics being projected across the library’s façade in preparation for the special occasion.

“Our goal, with The Book Of HOV tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall Of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success,” a statement on the exhibition’s website reads. “And the borough where his journey began.”