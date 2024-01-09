Jay-Z Says Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: “Would Be Selfish”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jay-Z has never performed during a Super Bowl Halftime Show, but he’s not opposed to taking the coveted slot.

Jay-Z is racking up awards for his role in directing the Super Bowl halftime show for other performers, but could we ever see Hov take the coveted slot himself?

The Hip-Hop mogul has helped produce the iconic shows since Roc Nation partnered with the National Football League in 2019. Over the weekend, Jay-Z scored his second Emmy for his work on Rihanna’s halftime show after winning the same award last year.

However, the Roc Nation founder has never given himself a starring role in the sought-after slot, although he’s not opposed to it.

He shed light on the topic during a red-carpet interview at The Book of Clarence movie premiere on Friday (January 5).

“I don’t know,” Jay-Z told Entertainment Tonight when asked if he would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. “I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early, so maybe one year.”

Before his NFL partnership Jay-Z previously rejected the Super Bowl show headlining spot. The league approached him to perform but asked him to bring Rihanna and Kanye West to perform their hit collab, “Run This Town.”

“Of course I would have,” Jay-Z explained to The New York Times in 2021. “But I said, ‘No, you get me.’ That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they’re going to do the halftime show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing.”

Jay-Z has drafted Usher to perform during the Big Game next month at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“He’s one of the greatest performers that we’ve seen in our time,” Jay-Z declared. “I think he’ll take his rightful place.”